PTI sincerely working for public interest: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was sincerely working in the country Pakistan for public interest.

The majority people were behind the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make progress in every sector of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Coalition partners, he said were also supporting the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, we have passed the finance bill without facing any trouble from the Opposition benches.

Commenting on hard discussion of Pervez Khattak with PTI leadership, he said the PTI was a democratic party of this country and all the members had made open discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding issues of their Constituencies. The minister said Pervez Khattak had also held talks with his party leader about natural gas projects executed in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa areas.

Criticizing the Opposition's role, he said the leaders of PPP and PML-N, were trying to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases. He said that Opposition party leaders had no interest with public welfare projects.