PTI Sindh chapter divided into four regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its organizational structure and divided the party's Sindh chapter into four regions to make PTI the most effective and alternative political force in the province for upcoming LG elections and beyond.

Chief Organizer of PTI, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, in consultations with Chairman PTI Imran Khan, has notified the new devolved structure for Sindh being divided into four sub-provincual regions including Northern Sindh Region, Central Sindh Region, Western Sindh region and Eastern Sindh Region.

According to the notification released by Central Media Department, Northern Sindh region would consist of Larkana and Sukkur Division and Central Sindh region of Hyderabad Division.

Similarly, the notification reads that the Western Sindh region would comprise of Divisions of Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) and Mirupurkhas, whereas Eastern Sindh Region shall consist of all districts of Karachi.

A sixteen-member Executive Committee for Eastern Sindh has also been notified with Khurram Sher Zaman as President, Saeed Afridi as General Secretary and Jamal Siddiqi as Secretary Information, the CMD note readers. A nine-member governing body for Central Region has also been notified with Sadaqat Ali Jatoi as President, Haji Khawind Bux Juhijo as General Secretary and Tufail Khattak as Secretary Information.

Likewise, the governing bodies of Peshawar and Malakand divisions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, specifically in consultations with Chairman have also been notified by PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

Fazal Khan, according to CMD note, has been entrusted with the responsibilities of President in Peshawar Region, whereas Fazal Hakeem Khan will lead the party as President in Malakand Region.

Rizwan Banghish and Badhir Khan have been nominated, by CO in consultations with the Chairman PTI as regional general secretaries for Peshawar and Malakand divisions respectively. Naji Ullah Khattak has been included in the governing body if Peshawar region as secretary information whereas Akhtar Khan Advocate has been given the similar task in Malakand Division.

A special organizational measure to effectively manage party in GB has also been taken by Chief Organizer Mr. Nyazee through the notification which readers, "In exercise of my powers as per clause V-42, on the instructions of the Chairman an additional tier is being created at the level of Revenue Divisions within the bounds of Gilgi-Baltistan in view of the hard terrain and distances to better manage the Party".

This change to GB Organizational structure, the notification reads "would apply as a special case notwithstanding any other former notifications".

In addition to this, a Selection Committee to appoint Director of the Party Management Cell, has also been constituted by PTI Chief Organizer with Central Vice President Arshad Dad as it's Chairman. Sher Ali Arbab Additional Secretary General, Dr. Abdullah Riar Sec OIC, Brig Rtd Samson Simon Sharaf and Siraj Ahmad are included as members of the Selection Committee.