UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Sindh Opposes Wahab As Karachi Administrator

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:58 PM

PTI Sindh opposes Wahab as Karachi administrator

After the rejection of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, the opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday also opposed the possible move of PPP's leadership to make Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :After the rejection of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, the opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday also opposed the possible move of PPP's leadership to make Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator.

In a statement on Monday, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Murtaza Wahab has a pretty good face but is not capable of running the affairs of Karachi, asking him to better continue defending the corrupt practices of PPP leadership in tv talk-shows.

He said Murtaza Wahab, who was rejected by the people in the general elections, could not be accepted for the top slot to run Katachi's affairs, adding that he had already been enjoying two portfolios in Sindh cabinet and making enough money like his other colleagues.

He alleged being Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Wahab had miserably failed to take any action against those who had been polluting the river water and irrigation canals right from Sukkur to Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Governor Water Sukkur Money TV From Cabinet Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Associate degree arts/science annual exam schedule ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan is third largest exporter to USA for home ..

47 seconds ago

US Federal Border Patrol Agent Charged With Aiding ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

50 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 12 July 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.