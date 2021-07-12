PTI Sindh opposes Wahab as Karachi administrator

After the rejection of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, the opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday also opposed the possible move of PPP's leadership to make Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :After the rejection of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, the opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday also opposed the possible move of PPP's leadership to make Murtaza Wahab as the Karachi administrator.

In a statement on Monday, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Murtaza Wahab has a pretty good face but is not capable of running the affairs of Karachi, asking him to better continue defending the corrupt practices of PPP leadership in tv talk-shows.

He said Murtaza Wahab, who was rejected by the people in the general elections, could not be accepted for the top slot to run Katachi's affairs, adding that he had already been enjoying two portfolios in Sindh cabinet and making enough money like his other colleagues.

He alleged being Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Wahab had miserably failed to take any action against those who had been polluting the river water and irrigation canals right from Sukkur to Karachi.