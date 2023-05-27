PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi quits politics, steps down from party positions

(@Abdulla99267510)

Zaidi has emphasized the importance of Pakistan's armed forces and their role in safeguarding the country's borders, asserting that those responsible for the events on May 9 must be held accountable.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi on Saturday announced his resignation from politics and stepped down from his party positions, joining the growing list of leaders who recently left the party.

In a video message, Zaidi expressed his initial motivation for entering politics, stating his dedication to Pakistan and his condemnation of the May 9 incidents.

After careful consideration, Zaidi made the difficult decision to retire from politics, stating his resignation from the positions of Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president, core committee member, and MNA.

However, Zaidi assured that he would continue working for Pakistan and seeking foreign investments, a task he had successfully undertaken before his political career.

Following the violence that ensued after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, Zaidi, along with other party leaders and numerous workers, was apprehended.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir denounced the incidents as a "Black Day" and pledged to bring the perpetrators who attacked military installations to justice.

The military leadership also announced a firm stance against those involved in vandalizing military facilities, stating that restraint would no longer be exercised towards such individuals.

On May 9, Zaidi was detained under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order, placed under house arrest, and had his residence in the port city designated as a sub-jail.

Initially, there were rumors circulating about Zaidi's potential departure from PTI. However, on May 17, during a press conference, he clarified his commitment to the party and Imran Khan, firmly stating that he would not leave PTI under any circumstances.

Shortly after expressing his loyalty to PTI and Imran Khan, the Sindh government transferred Zaidi to Jacobabad jail and revoked his house arrest orders.