PTI Sindh to mark Defence Day with national zeal: Haleem Adil Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Sindh will observe Defence Day with national zeal and spirit to pay tribute to Pakistan's Armed forces particularly the Martyrs who laid their lives to safeguard the homeland.

PTI's Central Vice President and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Sunday, announced that PTI Sindh leadership, legislators, members and workers would arrange special events to mark the day when Pakistan's Armed Forces shattered enemy's nefarious designs.

PTI leaders and workers would pay visits to graves of the Martyrs, for paying homage to Martyrs of Pakistan, who set unparalleled examples of valour and gallantry in the line of duty in 1965 war.

Floral wreaths would be laid on their graves and Fatiha to be offered as well.

"Pakistan's valiant Armed Forces have always defended territorial and ideological boundaries of the country and they are alert and all set to deter all the challenges against sovereignty and solidarity of the nation," Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh urged all the PTI office bearers and workers to pay courtesy visits to the families of the Martyrs to pay tribute to their sacrifices for the homeland.