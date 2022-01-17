(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter's General Secretary (GS) Mubeen Jatoi called on the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Monday.

On the occasion, MNA Jai Parkash and Governor's Advisor Umeed Ali Junaijo were also present.

They exchanged views on the mutual interests. Mubeen Jatoi on the occasion informed the Governor about the problems due to the shortage of gas in the province, according to a Governor house communique.

The Governor said he would talk to the Prime Minister on the matter tomorrow for its early resolution.