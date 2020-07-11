UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Sit-in Against K-Electric Enters Fifth Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:49 AM

PTI sit-in against K-Electric enters fifth day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's sit-in against K-Electric entered fifth day on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's sit-in against K-Electric entered fifth day on Friday.

A large number of PTI MNAs, MPAs and party workers joined the protest, according to a news release.

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said that protests have started against K-Electric in the whole city due to its incompetence. 'We are on ground against K-Electric and are saying from day one that they are ill-prepared for the moonsoon rains and the same happened.

When Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim alongside 3 MPAs met K-Electric CEO, he refused to respond to grievances and said that he is not answerable to anyone except NEPRA. This company was imposed on us by Asif Zardari.

He informed that PM Imran Khan has taken a notice on the issue and formed a committee comprising of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister Asad Umar and Shahzad Qasim which will look into the issue from today.

He expressed hope that by tomorrow there will be a positive result of this crisis.

He again demanded Minister for Power Umar Ayub to come to Karachi and see the issues himself.

'We are responsible to resolve the issues of Karachites, there must be a uniform distribution of electricity. We led the protest and due to this other political parties also took up the issue,' he said.

He demanded to register a case of murder against NEPRA on the lives lost in Karachi.

PTI central Joint Secretary and MNA Aftab Siddiqui applauded the workers and leaders for registering a successful protest.

'K Electric has become a mafia, we will raise voice against it on every forum. People of criminal mindset are sitting in the power company,' he said.

He announced to stage sit-in outside the main gate of K-Electric from tomorrow andwill not let enter anybody. If demands are not met, the protests will be spread to the board members residences and regional offices of K-Electric.

He announced to stage a protest in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Murder Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Asad Umar Governor Electricity Nepra Company Same Criminals From Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

36 minutes ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Arts Museum offers virtual tours of its gal ..

2 minutes ago

China to provide 1000 more ventilators to Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.