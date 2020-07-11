PTI sit-in against K-Electric enters fifth day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's sit-in against K-Electric entered fifth day on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's sit-in against K-Electric entered fifth day on Friday.

A large number of PTI MNAs, MPAs and party workers joined the protest, according to a news release.

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said that protests have started against K-Electric in the whole city due to its incompetence. 'We are on ground against K-Electric and are saying from day one that they are ill-prepared for the moonsoon rains and the same happened.

When Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim alongside 3 MPAs met K-Electric CEO, he refused to respond to grievances and said that he is not answerable to anyone except NEPRA. This company was imposed on us by Asif Zardari.

He informed that PM Imran Khan has taken a notice on the issue and formed a committee comprising of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister Asad Umar and Shahzad Qasim which will look into the issue from today.

He expressed hope that by tomorrow there will be a positive result of this crisis.

He again demanded Minister for Power Umar Ayub to come to Karachi and see the issues himself.

'We are responsible to resolve the issues of Karachites, there must be a uniform distribution of electricity. We led the protest and due to this other political parties also took up the issue,' he said.

He demanded to register a case of murder against NEPRA on the lives lost in Karachi.

PTI central Joint Secretary and MNA Aftab Siddiqui applauded the workers and leaders for registering a successful protest.

'K Electric has become a mafia, we will raise voice against it on every forum. People of criminal mindset are sitting in the power company,' he said.

He announced to stage sit-in outside the main gate of K-Electric from tomorrow andwill not let enter anybody. If demands are not met, the protests will be spread to the board members residences and regional offices of K-Electric.

He announced to stage a protest in Islamabad.