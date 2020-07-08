PTI sit-in outside K-Electric office continues on second day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi continued its protest and sit-in here outside the office K-Electric on second day Tuesday against over-billing and unannounced load-shedding

Addressing the participants, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said K-Electric had turned into a "Killer Electric". "We have issued a charge sheet against the institution and the Federal Government must appoint a director." Naqvi announced to go to the Supreme court on the issue and demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a suo motto notice according to Article 184 of the Constitution.

"K-Electric must take responsibility of endangering the lives of the city people due to electric poles and current incidents. We will not end the sit-in before resolving all the issues and give a written positive response," Naqvi added.

PTI central leader and Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said K-Electric had looted billions of hard earned money of Karachites and in return gave them load shedding and deaths.

It was responsible for the causalities occurring from heat wave.

The Sindh government even failed to provide water to the people of Karachi while Asif Zardari gifted shares to the Abraj Group, he added.

He announced that the next stage of protests would take place outside the regional offices of K-Electric.

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman also termed K-Electric the killer electric as it was a product of Asif Zardari while the whole Karachi was suffering from the menace. More electric companies must be brought in the market and choice must be given to the people.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to send the relevant ministers to Karachi and discuss the issues with the local PTI lawmakers.

"We have limited our protest due to COVID-19, if our demands are not met, we will make our way inside the office," he warned.\932