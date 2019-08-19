UrduPoint.com
PTI Slams Indian Government For Water Terrorism

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Nyazee on Monday strongly condemned the Indian government for resorting to water terrorism by releasing excess water into rivers passing through Pakistan's Punjab province without any prior intimation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Nyazee on Monday strongly condemned the Indian government for resorting to water terrorism by releasing excess water into rivers passing through Pakistan's Punjab province without any prior intimation.

The PTI leader, in a message on the social networking site, directed the party workers to provide help to the people in the high flood alert areas.

The Indian Nazi government, he said, was out for destroying lives of people in the region. The PTI activists should come forward and help the people in high alert areas, besides setting up camps, he added.

"May Allah protect us from all kinds of disasters," he prayed.

