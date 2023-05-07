UrduPoint.com

PTI Social Media Activist Regrets, Apologizes Over His Conduct

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :A social media activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team on Sunday has regretted and apologized over his conduct of propagating against Shuhada of the armed forces of Pakistan through his fake Twitter and Facebook accounts.

On his Twitter handle, Abdul Rehman Kamal, a resident of Charsadda, said that he had been an active social media member of PTI operating from Dubai, UAE.

He further admitted that he was indulged in posting inappropriate language and propaganda against the Shuhada of armed forces on his Twitter account registered with the fake name of Raheela Sadpara.

Kamal had been residing in Dubai and was PTI's social media team member for the last six years. He had three fake Twitter accounts and one Facebook.

After realizing his mistake, Kamal said, he regretted his past conduct and vowed not to use any unsuitable language or tweets in future.

He also apologized to the bereaved families of Shuhada for his offending posts.

