PTI Social Media Team Members Summoned Over Alleged Negative Propaganda
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:36 PM
JIT, operating under IGP Islamabad, investigates individuals accused of anti-Pakistan rhetoric and baseless allegations on social media
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), led by Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad, on Thursday intensified its crackdown on individuals allegedly involved in negative propaganda on the social media.
The JIT also summoned 10 individuals including some key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.
The sources said that the federally constituted JIT summoned 10 members of PTI’s social media team on charges of spreading negative propaganda.
The JIT, operating under the IG Police Islamabad, is investigating individuals accused of anti-Pakistan rhetoric and baseless allegations on the social media.
The JIT was formed through a notification (F.No.8/9/2024-FIA/) under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.
Its Primary objective is to identify and take legal action against those responsible under the law.
The sources said that the JIT possessed the substantial evidence proving the involvement of the summoned individuals. They have been instructed to appear before the JIT on March 7, 2025, at 12pm.
The notices explicitly directed the accused individuals to clarify their positions on the said matter.
PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and social media team members Asif Rasheed, Muhammad Arshad, Sibghatullah Virk, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Noman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, Syed Salman Raza Zaidi, Musa Virk and Ali Hasnain Malik are among those who have been summoned by the JIT.
