PTI Social Media Wing Victimises Innocent Girls: Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 09:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that there has been a despicable attempt to tarnish the image of innocent girls through the misuse of social media.
"No girl is vulnerable in Pakistan, especially Punjab," she added.
Speaking to the media after appearing in the Lahore High Court, she remarked that PTI exploited the situation for political gain. "If anyone has evidence, they should present it; we will provide full support," Azma added.
Any journalist who engages in wrongdoing will face action, she said and noted that certain YouTubers have attempted to misuse the name Maryam Nawaz in their false and fabricated campaigns. "There has been a conspiracy to ruin the lives of innocent girls through the misuse of social media.
Three pictures of girls were posted under the same name. A video of the girl who fainted during the protest was also shared," she said.
Addressing the members of the PTI, she urged them to show respect for others' daughters, questioning why they would stoop so low for their political ambitions. Bokhari further said that there is a systematic conspiracy to disrupt law and order in Punjab and that no one is permitted to disturb peace or call for rebellion. "In the guise of this false incident, there was looking similar to what happened on May 9. The PTI is running a campaign through social media accounts, declaring rebellion against the country," she added.
She called on parents, teachers, and the media to fulfill their responsibilities in countering the false campaign.
