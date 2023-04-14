PTI solely responsible for current constitutional crisis: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday attributed the current constitutional crisis to Imran Khan's hateful politics and emphasized all state institutions, including Parliament and Judiciary to work towards stability

Talking to a private news channel, he urged for the formation of full courts and believed that the process to restore the dignity of the judiciary was on the consolation of the Supreme Court.

The Senator has denied any intention of the coalition government to avoid elections and stated that they want simultaneous elections across the country.