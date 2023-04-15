UrduPoint.com

PTI Solely Responsible For Current Constitutional Crisis: Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PTI solely responsible for current constitutional crisis: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday attributed the current constitutional crisis to Imran Khan's hateful politics and emphasized all state institutions, including Parliament and Judiciary to work towards stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged for the formation of full courts and believed that the process to restore the dignity of the judiciary was on the consolation of the Supreme Court.

The Senator has denied any intention of the coalition government to avoid elections and stated that they want simultaneous elections across the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Supreme Court Parliament All Government

Recent Stories

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

10 minutes ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

11 minutes ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

11 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

16 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

16 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.