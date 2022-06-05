PTI solely responsible for economic failures: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that the previous PTI government was solely responsible for its failure on economic front as well as on foreign relations.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister said that the PTI government did a real conspiracy by putting the diplomatic relations at stake for the sake of his vested interests and ego, he denounced.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan should refrain from putting the burden of his failures on the institutions and the people of the country.

The PTI government, led by Imran Khan caused economic destruction and now putting blames on present government.

He said that the people had rejected the politics of PTI as the masses did not support politics of spreading chaos and anarchy.