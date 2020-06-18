Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's Spokesman and MPA Jamal Siddiqui has demanded of the provincial government to present a new mini-budget for the development of the metropolis

He said that the provincial government presented its 12th budget which disappointed the people, according to a communique here on Thursday.

Jamal Siddiqui said that the Karachi city provided revenue to the whole country.

He further said this sort of the attitude towards the city was condemnable.

He said that the special mini-budget for Karachi should be included solutions to sewerage,water, garbage and development projects.