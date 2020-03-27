PTI spokesman felicitates newly elected KUJ body

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Spokesman Jamal Siddiqi Friday congratulated the newly elected body of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ- Dastoor).

According to a press release issued here, he felicitated newly elected KUJ President Riaz Ahmed, Secretary Arif Khan and other office-bearers.

He hoped that the newly elected body would work for the welfare and betterment of the journalists community.

He said that the struggle of media persons and journalists for the countrycould not be ignored.