PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf spokesperson Shoukat Yousafzai claimed that the party's success in the recent Rajanpur bye-election was a indication of its popularity among the people.

Addressing a press conference, he also alleged that the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a PDM government, ministers making statements as if they had received millions of votes.

Shoukat Yousafzai emphasized that the role of a caretaker government was not to engage in accountability but to ensure that elections were held in a free and fair manner.

He also pointed out that Imran PTI Chairman Imran Khan had faced numerous legal challenges, including terrorism charges, but remained committed to staying in the country.

He expressed concern over the current state of affairs in the country, including the exodus of talented individuals and the posting and transfer of the caretaker government and bureaucracy.

He said that despite these challenges, PTI would continue to succeed and that Imran Khan would not be driven out of the country by legal battles.