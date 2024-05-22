Open Menu

PTI Spokesperson Survives Attack, Calls For Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PTI spokesperson survives attack, calls for justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Rauf Hassan narrowly escaped an attempt on his life by unknown outlaws near a private news channel at Sitara Market Islamabad.

According to police, Rauf Hassan said in his application that "I don't have any personal enmity with anyone," Hassan emphasized, recounting the harrowing ordeal. "I am the spokesperson of PTI, and an attempt has been made to kill me by unidentified persons."

According to the victims application as Rauf Hassan made his way to his car in the parking lot of a private tv channel, he was ambushed by a group of transgender persons and without any warning, they launched a vicious attack, wielding sharp-edged weapons with the intent to cause grievous harm.

Despite his efforts to defend himself, Hassan suffered severe injuries, including a deep cut to his face, as the assailants relentlessly targeted him. It was only the timely intervention of bystanders that prevented a tragic outcome.

Reportedly, he narrowly escaped the attack, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

He asserted and demanding accountability for the brazen assault.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the CrPc at Aabpara police station and started further investigation.

The police officials claimed that the culprits will be arrested soon.

