PTI Spreading Chaos To Halt Economic Progress: Federal Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 10:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is spreading chaos to halt economic progress in the country.
PTI leadership is using different tactics to gain personal interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI protest demonstration and public rallies could not pressurize the government for the release of PTI founder from jail,
he said adding that PTI founder is facing court trial in different cases including May 9 riots.
He made it clear that the court will decide the cases of PTI founder.
Commenting on Ali Amin Gandapur's political role in the province, he said, it is unfortunate that chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa is utilizing official resources to disrupt peace in the federal capital.
He urged the CM Gandapur to focus on resolving the critical issues of the provincial areas including Parachinar and avoid playing negative role for the country.
In reply to a question about Governor rule in KP, he said that options are available in the constitution.
