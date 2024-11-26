Open Menu

PTI Spreading Chaos To Halt Economic Progress: Federal Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 10:15 PM

PTI spreading chaos to halt economic progress: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is spreading chaos to halt economic progress in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is spreading chaos to halt economic progress in the country.

PTI leadership is using different tactics to gain personal interest, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI protest demonstration and public rallies could not pressurize the government for the release of PTI founder from jail,

he said adding that PTI founder is facing court trial in different cases including May 9 riots.

He made it clear that the court will decide the cases of PTI founder.

Commenting on Ali Amin Gandapur's political role in the province, he said, it is unfortunate that chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa is utilizing official resources to disrupt peace in the federal capital.

He urged the CM Gandapur to focus on resolving the critical issues of the provincial areas including Parachinar and avoid playing negative role for the country.

In reply to a question about Governor rule in KP, he said that options are available in the constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots Governor Ahsan Iqbal Jail Parachinar Progress May TV From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mehbooba Mufti decries attacks on Minorities espec ..

Mehbooba Mufti decries attacks on Minorities especially Muslims in India

11 seconds ago
 CCP approves 50% acquisition of total Parco by Gun ..

CCP approves 50% acquisition of total Parco by Gunvor Group

8 seconds ago
 National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPR ..

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concludes hearing into FCA ..

2 hours ago
 Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, R ..

Robina expresses grief over martyrdom of Police, Rangers personnel

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over ma ..

Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed

2 hours ago
 Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to De ..

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1

2 hours ago
DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management ..

DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan

2 hours ago
 Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to p ..

Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand

2 hours ago
 Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 ..

Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif

2 hours ago
 SBP revises instructions for profit sharing on IBI ..

SBP revises instructions for profit sharing on IBI saving deposits

1 hour ago
 Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root ca ..

PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan