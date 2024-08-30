Open Menu

PTI Spreading Negative Propaganda To Gain Political Mileage: Coordinator To Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM

PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder was trying to spread negative propaganda to gain political mileage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder was trying to spread negative propaganda to gain political mileage.

The leadership of PTI had been engaged in the politics of agitation after gaining power in 2018 rigged elections,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said the PTI founder is enjoying all required facilities in jail. The other prisoners of serious offense were also demanding the similar facilities in the jail premises, he added.

He suggested the PTI leaders to avoid playing gimmicks to gain personal interests.

To another question, he said that the government was always ready for talks with rival political party leaders. Dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues, he added.

