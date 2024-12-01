PTI spreads hate, undermines national stability: Tariq Fazal Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Sunday that the approach of the founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was rooted in confrontation, with no faith in political dialogue.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI’s leadership was promoting a violent mindset among the youth.

He condemned the politics of hate and divisiveness from a PTI leadership, urging them to avoid false propaganda and contribute positively to the nation’s progress.

“PTI must act responsibly and focus on strengthening the state rather than engaging in divisive tactics”, he added.

Answering a question regarding PTI protest, he criticized a provincial chief minister for "misusing state resources to attack the federation."

He dismissed recent protests and termed it as neither peaceful nor legitimate, calling them violent attempts aimed at creating unrest. "This was not a peaceful protest; it was a violent and aggressive call that completely failed," he said.