PTI Stabilizes Country's Economy: Fityana

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:28 PM

PTI stabilizes country's economy: Fityana

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fityana Tuesday said the government had successfully stabilized the country's economy and that foreign investors were evincing interest in investing in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fityana Tuesday said the government had successfully stabilized the country's economy and that foreign investors were evincing interest in investing in the country.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, he urged people to benefit from tax amnesty scheme.

The governments of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had borrowed Rs 24,000 billion on heavy interest rates, he added.

He said the friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) were investing in Pakistan.

The government was vigorously pursuing the austerity policy as in the last nine months, only National Assembly had saved Rs 510 million through austerity measures.

