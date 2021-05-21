PTI stages a grand protest demonstration against Israelis' atrocities in Palestine

N a massive show of solidarity with Palestinians, hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and local leadership turned up at the unprecedented - Pakistan for Palestine - demonstration staged in front of the Peshawar Press Club here on Friday, demanding an immediate ceasefire from Israel and an end to the bombing of Gaza and stopping of martyring innocent children and women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) ::In a massive show of solidarity with Palestinians, hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and local leadership turned up at the unprecedented - Pakistan for Palestine - demonstration staged in front of the Peshawar Press Club here on Friday, demanding an immediate ceasefire from Israel and an end to the bombing of Gaza and stopping of martyring innocent children and women.

The demonstrators, including representatives from PTI Youth Wing, Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri, former Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan, along with hundreds of party workers, called for an immediate end to the occupation and demolition of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian settlements, including Sheikh Jarrah, and for an end to the forced eviction of local Palestinians.

The PTI workers from all across Peshawar District including local party leadership at the Union Council, Tehsil and District levels from all across Peshawar District gathered with people from a cross-section of society condemning Israeli onslaught of violence.

The marchers were holding placards condemning the genocide of Palestinians, the protesters chanted "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." Protesters are holding banners and placards with slogans of "Death to Israel". International community should take notice of Israeli atrocities, the protesters said.

The crowd was unprecedented and the numbers kept going up, as a result of which the areas around main Ring Road, Hayatabad, Bara Road, and small rallies from different areas of the interior city, Charsadda Road, joined the main grant protest demonstration.

Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri and former Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim also addressed the rally and criticized the present situation in Palestine wherein the Israeli forces are killing innocent children.

Rabia Basri said that the aim of the rally is to express our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters the world should come and stopped the Israeli forces to stop such genocide of Palestinian children and women.

"We want an end to the occupation. We want the world to see and support innocent Palestinians," said MPA Rabia Basri. In his address, former Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan said that what is going on in Palestinian children and women is actually an inhuman act. Muhammad Asim Khan said that by targeting the media in Palestine, Israel has tried to prevent its atrocities from being exposed to the world, but its efforts will fail.

He said Pakistan always stood by our Palestinian brothers and sisters. He said the government has also taken very firm steps and staging such rallies aimed at joining us in the campaign to spread awareness on the streets, media and social media about the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinians in the Nakba from 1948 to date. We declare our full solidarity and support with the Palestinian resistance. We strongly condemn the Israeli bombing of the offices of independent media outlets," Muhammad Asim Khan said.

Earlier, the protestors called for a self-sufficient and wealthy Palestine. The protestors expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and slammed Israeli attacks on media outlets. Students carry signs as they chanted slogans to express solidarity with Palestinian people, during a protest organized by PTI district Peshawar, which later on peacefully dispersed.