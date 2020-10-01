PTI stages Pakistan Zindabad rally in Larkana

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) staged a Pakistan Zindabad rally in Larkana on Thursday to promote solidarity of Pakistan

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) staged a Pakistan Zindabad rally in Larkana on Thursday to promote solidarity of Pakistan.

A large number of citizens and party workers included PTI woman workers participated in the rally.

The rally was taken out from the Insaf House to Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

PTI Central leader and the leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Aslam Abro, Saifullah Abro, Sameeullah Abro, Ali Mirjat, Syed Tahir Shah, Muhammad Ali Hakro, Ali Khan Tunio and others led the rally.

During the march, citizens welcomed it in various localities and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

Addressing the rally, PTI Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said Larkana has witnessed a record corruption in Sindh, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is MNA from Larkana, but the citizens of Larkana do not get even clean drinking water.

Shaikh said that some anti-country elements are misleading the people of Sindh. He said these elements had raised slogans even in favor of traitor Altaf Hussain, who is the killer of both Sindhis and Muhajirs. Even Sain G M Syed had abhorred the traitors like Altaf, he added.

Haleem Adil said that the PPP had devastated Sindh and deprived the people from the basic facilities of life.

He said that the after introduction of Police Order 2019, Sindh police has made a home servant of the PPP rulers.

Leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly said that had Benazir Bhutto alive today, hooligans of PPP would not have dared to attack police officer Asghar Mugheri. He said that the rule of law has already ended in Sindh and the hooligans of the PPP are running and controlling police stations.

Haleem said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has never left Sindh alone, adding that, during the coronavirus pandemic, the people of Sindh were given Rs. 60 billion.

He said that the people of Larkana were given Rs. 2.5 billion. "We have staged this rally to secure basic rights for people of Sindh and to strengthen Pakistan," he added.

He said that today thousands of patriotic Pakistanis have participated in this rally and chanted one slogan: Long live Pakistan; Long live Imran Khan, Pakistan Zindaabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad.

Haleem said that the process of accountability was in full swing and all thieves were being caught. He said Asif Ali Zardari would be surely punished for his corruption.

MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro, Leader of PTI Engineer Saifullah Abro, District President PTI Larkana Sameeullah Abro and others also spoke on the occasion.