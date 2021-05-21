UrduPoint.com
PTI Stages Protest Against Israeli Brutality In Palestine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:25 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Friday staged a protest demonstration against Israeli atrocities in Palestine outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Friday staged a protest demonstration against Israeli atrocities in Palestine outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here.

PTI lawmakers, leaders and workers participated in the protest in large numbers.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman while addressing to the participants of the protest said, 'This protest is for solidarity with Palestinians.' He said that Pakistani nation was united against Israel, adding said people belonging to every walk of life have joined this protest to condemn the atrocities and barbarism of Israel in Palestine.

Khurrum said that the hearts of Pakistani nation beat with Palestinian brethren.

He said that the nefarious designs of Israel were exposed after its brutal bombardment on civilian buildings in Gaza strip of Palestine.

He further said that the struggle would continue until Palestinians and Kashmiri brothers and sisters did not get their rights and justice against the forceful occupation of Israel and India.

