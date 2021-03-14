UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Stages Protest Decrying Arrest, Imprisonment Of The Opposition Leader In SA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

PTI stages protest decrying arrest, imprisonment of the opposition leader in SA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter staged a protest here on Sunday decrying the arrest and imprisonment of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly (SA) Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Led by PTI Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi and other local leaders, the protesters chanted slogans against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh Government for politically victimizing Sheikh who was a vocal critic of both the entities.

"He is being victimized only because he kept exposing corruption and bad governance of PPP's Sindh government and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah," said Qureshi.

He asserted that Sheikh was a public leader who kept raising the public issues and visiting all corners of Sindh to stand with those people who were in need of support and solidarity.

"He has been booked in fake cases and put in prison in order to silence his voice," he emphasized.

Qureshi said PTI had exposed the corrupt politicians and mafias across the country adding that the same would be done in Sindh as well.

He vowed that the PTI's leadership and workers would not stop before getting rid of the corrupt and age-old political system from the country.

The protesters demanded that the fabricated criminal charges leveled against the opposition leader should be withdrawn and he should be released forthwith from the prison.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Hyderabad Same Pakistan Peoples Party Criminals Sunday Murad Ali Shah All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling of 3 million Captago ..

20 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

35 minutes ago

DEWA, WGEO to organise 7th World Green Energy Summ ..

35 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Special T ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completed

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.