PTI Stages Rally To Support PM Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur took out a rally to express their solidarity and support for Prime Minister Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur took out a rally to express their solidarity and support for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The rally led by PTI Bahawalpur President Malik Asghar Joyia was taken out from the party office which marched on different city roads.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of PM Imran Khan.

Addressing the rally, Joyia said that Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the international conspiracy hatched against the country.

He said that some international forces did not like Imran Khan as Prime Minister due to the premier's independent foreign policy. He said that PM Inran Khan was the most popular leader in the country.

