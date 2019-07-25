PTI stages rally under Senator Azam Swati despite imposition of section 144

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Despite imposition of section 144 in the city, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has staged rally under leadership of senator Azam Swati from Islamabad to airport

Workers, from different cities of Pakistan, thronged into the airport in the form of rallies when Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from an official 3 day US visitSenator Azam Swati said that reason to impose section 144 is to avoid gathering of 5 or more people for a malicious activity while we have held rally for the sake of honor and goodwill of PakistanGhulam Sarwar Khan, Federal minister of aviation said that Imran Khan US visit will ensure peace in the region and that we are hoping for the solution of Kashmir issue.