PTI Standing Committee For Accountability And Discipline Meets PM

Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:49 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf standing committee for accountability and discipline met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf standing committee for accountability and discipline met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.Chairman Salman Aftab was leading the committee while Barrister Salma Afridi, Rukhsana Bhatti, Nasir Hamdani and Rana Zuhair were also present during the meeting.

Chairman informed the PM about the performance of standing committee for accountability and discipline.PM commended the efforts of standing committee regarding internal discipline of PTI.PM also issued special directions to standing committee regarding internal discipline of party.

