PTI stands against corruption: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Basra

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Basra on Wednesday said that PTI was elected by the people of the country as PM Imran Khan raised his voice against the corruption and looters of the national kitty

Talking to a private news channel he said PTI did not remain in the government for the last seven decades and both leading opposition parties came into power twice, both PPP and PMLN had ruined the national exchequer by taking steps to double their own wealth in foreign lands.

He further criticized the previous regimes as they did not take a single solid step to upgrade the life standard of masses besides chanting the slogans for poor segments during election campaigns.

"People will witness that only PTI will bring a positive change in the life of a common man," he vowed.