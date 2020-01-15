PTI stands determined to comfort Sindh masses: Senator Shibli Faraz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(@imziishan)

Senator Shibli Faraz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Wednesday the federal government was always determined to bring comforts in the lives of masses while upgrading their living standard as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was failed to deliver in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Senator Shibli Faraz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Wednesday the Federal government was always determined to bring comforts in the lives of masses while upgrading their living standard as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was failed to deliver in Sindh.

Talking to a private news channel he said it was observed through out the world that allied parties of any government expressed reservations so it was a part of democratic process, moreover the incumbent government was capable of resolving all issues.

Imran Khan kept repeating his vision to eliminate the issues of joblessness, inflation and menace of corruption not only from the economical hub but from the whole country, he mentioned.

"This is our moral duty to stand beside the people of Sindh but unfortunately PPP do not let perform the local bodies there as they want to establish their monarch because since the last decade it is governing the province," he commented.

When PTI established its government in KPK in general elections 2013, it brought many reforms to the people of province successfully, however, PTI knew how to come out of crises as its leadership's intentions were pure, he added.

Replying to a question he said the current government had inherited many issues from the previous government but it was resolute to steer out the nation from the difficult times, rumors were being spread by the opponents to defame the government.