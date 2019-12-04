UrduPoint.com
PTI Stands For Equality:Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only party that believed in justice for all. As it had not created any hurdles in the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif purely on humanitarian ground.

Talking to a private news channel she said that the opposition has witnessed that the PM himself directed the concerned departments to provide the best treatment for Nawaz Sharif as nobody can do politics over the health.

"Government would follow the same practice for others too if the other opposition leaders including former president Asif Zardari and any other would be granted bail from the courts on medical grounds.

The government would respect the court orders.

The minister said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking a number of effective steps to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

Replying to a question she said in past regimes the leaders were least concerned about the climate and were hardly noticed the challenge of climate change, but this government has set a goal to plant number of trees across the country for the future generations, she added.

She said opposition must remember that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was determined to carry out accountability process against the looters and plunderers across the board.

