PTI Starts Jail Bharo Tehreek', Leaders, Workers Reach Chairing Cross

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2023 | 10:42 AM

Party's senior leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar will surrender themselves before the authorities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched "Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)", today as it's leaders and workers have reached Chairing Cross in Lahore.

The latest reports suggest that the party’s senior leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to surrender themselves to the authorities.

PTI senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference unveiled that PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi and PTI Secretary General Umar announced voluntary surrendering before the law enforcers.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on February 4 had announced "Jail Bharo Tehreek" after party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were booked in sedition case.

Court Arrest Drive aimed to create political instability: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's 'Court Arrest Drive' was aimed at creating political instability, and law and order situation in the country.

Chairing a meeting on law and order in Islamabad, he said PTI wanted to get media attention by creating a drama through this campaign.

The meeting decided that the miscreants would be arrested and the law and order would be ensured in the country at all costs.

The Minister said the record of miscreants would be maintained and their activities mentioned in their character certificates.

