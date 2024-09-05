PTI Starts Preparations For Nationwide Rallies
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf all set to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 5th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday started preparations for the nationwide rallies.
The PTI all set to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8.
The event will be held at the Sangjani area.
In addition to this, PTI has outlined plans for rallies in other major cities across the country.
A dedicated committee has been established to manage the arrangements for these rallies.
Following the Islamabad event, PTI will host a rally in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on September 12.
Besides it, a rally is planned for Lahore on September 20.
The party leaders reached a consensus on conducting rallies in each city.
They said that it is a strategic approach to mobilizing supporters nationwide.
