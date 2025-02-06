PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel

Open Menu

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Thursday said that the government is committed to resolving the matters through dialogue, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues creating unrest instead of engaging in talks

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government’s negotiation team was present on the agreed date with a written response to the opposition’s demands. However, PTI refused to cooperate and chose a confrontational path, pushing the country toward instability.

Commenting on the alliance between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and PTI, he pointed out that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had previously accused PTI of stealing his mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Now, by joining hands with PTI and questioning election results, he contradicts his own stance.

Aqeel said that Maulana is a seasoned politician, and the government is ready to engage with him through dialogue.

