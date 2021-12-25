UrduPoint.com

PTI Still Largest Party With Maximum Vote Bank In KP: Ali Muhammad

Sat 25th December 2021 | 01:37 PM

Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 0.8 million votes got in KP local body elections was still the largest party in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 0.8 million votes got in KP local body elections was still the largest party in the province.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the price hike in country and ticket distribution process among KP local body candidates affected the results. The party leadership was addressing these issues and would overcome these shortcomings.

The state minister said people of KP showed confidence in 2013 general elections and again PTI succeeded in 2018 general elections and emerged as one of largest party in the province.

Replying to a question, Ali Muhammad said there was a difference between local and general elections dynamics and in 2023 general election people will see a different PTI with public support.

He criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz for looting country in their tenures and ignored public welfare.

