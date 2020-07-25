UrduPoint.com
PTI Strengthens National Economy After Coming Into Power: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the opposition had destroyed and weaken the national institutions by adopting redundant policies during their tenures.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when the Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) came into power, the national economy was too fragile and the country was going to declare as bankrupt but due to hectic and sincere efforts of the present leadership, the national economy was moving on right direction toward stability.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had looted national wealth mercilessly and both the political parties had sold the jobs during their governments, adding both the parties had promoted nepotism during their tenures.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and the Supreme Court had declared him as Sadiq and Amin.

Shibli Faraz said it was very unfortunate that PPP which was the federation level political party and living with ideology of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto but now it had become Asif Ali Zardari party and shrunk from federation to province level.

He said chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should ask questions from his father that who was the owner of Surrey Palace (Saray Mehal) and who was renowned as Mr ten per cent, adding some old and ideological people including Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor were following the Bhutto ideology till date.

He said in the past, the rulers became rich to richest through looted public money and massive corruption but people and the country had become poor day by day.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition wanted to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their whims and for that they could create problems for the government in the passage of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill.

The minister pointed out that PPP and PML-N had made the NAB institution but not the present government.

Replying to another query, he said accountability of corrupt elements was the part of PTI's manifesto and it would not make any compromise over it.

He said the country was moving forward on the path of development but coronavirus pandemic had played havoc all over the world including Pakistan.

Opposition was negotiating with the government for their own interest but not in favour of the people, he added.

