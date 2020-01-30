PTI strengthens transparency, abolishes bad governance: PA Speaker

Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday said the PTI government in province has made the process of accountability more strict and transparency in province and has abolished bad governance prevailing in the department since long

He was talking to a delegation of the British High Commission here in the KP Assembly Secretariat.

The delegation of the British High Commission congratulated the Speaker KP Assembly on peaceful elections in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA.

Highlighting the effectiveness and performance of the Public Accounts Committee of KP Assembly, the Speaker told the delegation that so far the PAC while taking action of irregularities in different departments has recovered a hefty amount of Rs.5 billion. He said that the PAC of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly is more active as compared to other provinces.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the KP assembly respect democratic and local traditions and also provide full opportunity to opposition to speak in the house and support government in the legislation.

He said that though our assembly has 75percent new faces and most of them are lacking expertise in legislation. He said that they with the cooperation of European Union and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have introduced a lot of training programmes for the capacity building of the members of the assembly.

Regarding the role of the women in the legislation, he said that the house has 26 women members that are not only highlighting public issues on the floor of the house rather are also playing important role in legislation, standing committees and public accounts committee.