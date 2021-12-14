PTI striving for corruption free Pakistan to reduce poverty: Laghari

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would continue its efforts for a corruption-free Pakistan and was taking innovative measures to divert the flow of resources towards well being of poor people.

Talking to APP, he said the corruption had been damaging the whole system since long and no meaningful effort was made in past to hold the corrupt elites accountable.

Laghari stated that corruption widened the gap between the poor and the rich.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on April 25,1996 to free the country from menace of corruption.

The minister said corrupt elements then were busy in looting national resources and were making their properties in foreign states.

He said that PTI government was making efforts to bring the looted national wealth back to the country.

Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision of providing equal opportunities to all, adding that steps being taken by the government has put the country on a development trajectory.

Leghari admitted inflation to be a big problem confronting all sectors of life but added that it was a global phenomenon affecting all countries. However, the minister hoped that inflation would be controlled very soon pleading that steps were underway by the government to off set its impact on common man.

The minister also listed government initiatives including Ehsaas kifalat programe, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas shelter, Ehsaas Bazaars, Sasta Ration scheme, and interest free loans for homeless people, interest-free business loans for youth, Ehsaas health cards and subsidy on sugar. These are just a few among many initiatives taken by PTI government reflecting its sincerity to provide relief to masses .

The minister stated that the government allocated huge funds to eliminate the sense of deprivation among people in rural areas of Rajanpur.