PTI striving for transparency in electoral process:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said strengthening of democratic norms lies in transparent elections and the PTI was also striving for ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

In a statement, the CM condemned horse-trading and terming it an undemocratic act.

The PTI's honest leadership was facing corrupt elements while the opposition has always promoted monetary politics for fulfilling its agenda.

Negative politics was worthless in comparison with the agenda for public service, he said adding, the corrupt practices have been exposed and horse-trading would not succeed.

PTI would emerge as a major party and opposition would be defeated as people rejected their narrative, the CM said.