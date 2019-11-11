PTI Striving Hard To Eliminate Dual Sides Of "Cancerous System": Vawda

While commenting on the prevailing political system in the country, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) had always been striving hard to eliminate dual sides of 'Cancerous System' prevailed in the country since 72 years, which treat affluent and poor differently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :While commenting on the prevailing political system in the country, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf ( PTI ) had always been striving hard to eliminate dual sides of 'Cancerous System' prevailed in the country since 72 years, which treat affluent and poor differently.

The minister said that now PTI was more committed to fighting and eradicating this poisonous dual treatment of our system, said a press release issued here.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would change the face of this corrupt system prevailing for the last 72 years.

He said that we believed in one Pakistan in which every one should be treated equally regardless of their political powers and positions.

He said that few political elites had enjoyed and misused all given powers but this was a high time to fight back and slam that system which had created impediments in the real development of the country and deprived the poor people from their basic rights.

While commenting on the expected departure of Nawaz Sharif to London, Vawda alleged that finally these politicians were going to London where they had all looted money.

Firstly they had fled to an other country as a result of a deal and now they were moving to London as no doctor nor medical treatment was available for Nawaz Sharif in the country.

He also shared his concerns that soon doctors would prescribe that only Marryam Nawaz was eligible to look after her father.