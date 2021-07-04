UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Striving Hard To Raise Living Standards Of Masses: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

PTI striving hard to raise living standards of masses: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving hard to raise living standard of the masses.

While addressing a ceremony on occasion of inauguration of Ladies Park,he said that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 10 million in Kabirwala.

Fakhar Imam remarked that the progress of journey under vibrant leadership of PM Imran Khan had begun. The government was paying immense focus on the uplift of district.

About tehsil Kabirwala, he informed that Rs 3 billion were being spent in tehsil Kabirwala.

He stated that the masses would hear some more good news very soon.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian also spoke and stated that they would continue to serve local people in future also. Record development projects were given in district Khanewal, he noted. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and many other officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Agriculture Progress Khanewal Kabirwala Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.