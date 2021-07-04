PTI striving hard to raise living standards of masses: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was striving hard to raise living standard of the masses.

While addressing a ceremony on occasion of inauguration of Ladies Park,he said that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 10 million in Kabirwala.

Fakhar Imam remarked that the progress of journey under vibrant leadership of PM Imran Khan had begun. The government was paying immense focus on the uplift of district.

About tehsil Kabirwala, he informed that Rs 3 billion were being spent in tehsil Kabirwala.

He stated that the masses would hear some more good news very soon.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian also spoke and stated that they would continue to serve local people in future also. Record development projects were given in district Khanewal, he noted. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and many other officers were also present on this occasion.