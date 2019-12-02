UrduPoint.com
PTI Striving To Resolve Basic Problems Of Common Masses: Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 12:02 PM

PTI striving to resolve basic problems of common masses: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said PTI government was striving hard from day one and taking landmark initiatives just to uplift the life of common man as lower-income class was badly neglected during former regimes and did nothing for their welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said PTI government was striving hard from day one and taking landmark initiatives just to uplift the life of common man as lower-income class was badly neglected during former regimes and did nothing for their welfare.

Talking to a private news channel he said government was committed to resolve the problems of youth too as youth is the asset of the country and PTI would not let the youth to be neglected and would fulfill all its promises that it made during the campaigns of general election 2018.

He said the PTI govt is moving in right directions and paving way to meet the national crisis,adding under the dynamic leadership and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government had launched numerous welfare projects to alleviate inflation, reduce poverty and improve the national economy to facilitate the common man.

"PTI is loyal and most popular party, it has sympathy for masses as the nation is witnessing that its all initiatives are revolving to strengthen the masses ," he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a courageous leader, no one can defeat him as he is one of the sincere leader who is just emphasizing to put the country on a prosperous way.

He said the prime minister was focusing on the performance of the state institutions to deliver utmost interests of the country and masses as both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not delivered anything for the development of the country.

