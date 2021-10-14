PTI striving to root out corruption, bring back looted money: Saifullah Niazi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi Thursday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on elimination of corruption from the country.

He said, volume of corruption has decreased from Rs 1.5 trillion to Rs 271 billion due to steps taken by PTI government.

Addressing a press conference along with Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Parliamentary Party Leader Bilal Gaffar and other MPA at Sindh Assembly Building, Senator Saifullah Niazi said that PTI never obstructed action against persons implicated with charges of corruption but in fact PM Imran Khan taken action against PTI's office holders even before initiation of investigation by the concerned anti graft bodies.

NAB has to perform in its capacity while FIA was playing its role in the regard as a Federal agency, he said adding that federal government was striving to root out corruption from top to bottom level by catching the corrupt elements and bringing back the looted money from abroad, Niazi maintained.

Niazi told the media persons that his visit of Sindh was aimed at evaluation of performance of party candidates, streamlining coordination mechanism, reviewing organizational affairs and envisaging strategy for upcoming local government and general elections in consultation with members of the provincial assembly.

Progress on federally sponsored projects in Sindh would also be reviewed while suggestions for new development schemes would be acquired as well, he added.

Responding to a query he said that performance review of organization was a routine matter and change would be brought where needed. Dispelling impression of internal rifts he said that difference of views prevails in every democratic party.

Saifullah Niazi, on a question on organizational structure said that PTI was organized at regional instead of provincial level to improve accessibility of office holders and workers and smooth functioning of the party as it was very difficult to deal with issues at provincial level.

PTI has a diversified representation throughout the country with inclusion of party workers belonging to every district which made it a bouquet of national harmony, he said adding that the most competent candidate of the party would be nominated as Mayor Karachi.

On another question he said that Aamir Liaqat was a part of PTI and still a MNA. He opined that Aamir Liaiqat sent his resignation to the PM while according to rules he had to tender resignation to Speaker National Assembly.

Earlier Leader of the Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomed Saifullah Niazi on his arrival at Sindh Assembly.

Saifullah Niazi also chaired a meeting of PTI members of Sindh Assembly that was attended by Leader of the Opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Parliamentary Party Leader Bilal Gaffar, Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar, Adeeba Hassan, Sidra Imran, Arslan Taj, Imran Ali Shah, Kareem Bux Gabol, Sanjay Gangwani and other MPAs.

The meeting reviewed organizational matters of the party in detail and deliberated upon strategy for strengthening the party in Sindh.