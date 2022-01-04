PTI strongly believes in transparency: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said all the accounts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were declared as it had strongly believed in transparency in every thing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said all the accounts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were declared as it had strongly believed in transparency in every thing.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Opposition would face disappointment regarding foreign funding case of PTI. He said PTI had never challenged the proceedings of scrutiny committee but it always appeared before the committee.

The minister urged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take all legal steps against those political parties who concealed facts from the scrutiny committee.