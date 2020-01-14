PTI strongly encouraged women to participate in political process: Zahid Hussain Kazmi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zahid Hussain Kazmi Tuesday said the PTI had always strongly encouraged women to participate in the political process and give them a dignified position in politics.

In a statement, he said PTI had played a critical role in giving the women of Pakistan their political voice and would always support women empowerment unlike other political parties who had always failed to fulfill their promises to protect economic and social rights of women of Pakistan.

He said PTI, being the ruling party, would provide all possible opportunities to women and it had already given women their due rights imminent from the fact that Projects like 'Kamyab Jawan and Hunarmand Pakistan" had set a quota for women.

He said PTI would give dynamic women full chance to prove their metal in upcoming local elections, so that women could use their maximum potential in contributing towards the development of the country and the nation.