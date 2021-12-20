UrduPoint.com

PTI Struggling To Control Inflation,says Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

PTI struggling to control inflation,says minister

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin khan Laghari Monday said that the recent inflation was temporary and it would be controlled soon.

Addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Ehsaas Bazar, Laghari said that the incumbent government was striving hard to resolve public issues on priority.

He said that different development projects have been initiated by the government to facilitate masses.

He said that Chief minister initiative Ehsaas bazaar in Punjab was revolutionary step to control inflation because clothes and shoes will be given to poor on free of cost in these bazaars by the government which will be the big relief for the poor.

The provincial minister added that the inflation was not only in Pakistan but across the world and it would be controlled soon.

He urged masses to get them registered with Ehsas Program in order to get relief through government relief package.

He said that heavy debt, corruption and expensive electricity contracts by the previous governments were one of the major causes of inflation in the country.

Citizens of Rajanpur hailed and thanked to Punjab government on establishing Ehsas bazaar in Rajanpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption World Electricity Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Rajanpur Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a ..

Emirates Skywards is offering five lucky members a chance to become Skywards mil ..

7 minutes ago
 2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convo ..

2,764 graduates awarded degrees at 12th UVAS Convocation

10 minutes ago
 Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid ..

Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

20 minutes ago
 Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

24 minutes ago
 17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.