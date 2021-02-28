PTI submits evidence of rigging in PK-63 to ECP: Pervez Khattak

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted all the evidences of rigging in PK-63 bye election to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing PTI workers' convention in Tangi, Nowshera, he said that election was stolen from PTI and 6000 votes in the constituency were missing. We have submitted clear and undeniable proofs in ECP.

He said that Election Commission would hold hearing on this matter on Monday.

Pervez Khattak said that opposition parties were involved in horse-trading and using money in the Senate elections. Pervez Khattak said that those parties which agreed on open ballot by signing charter of democracy were now opposing open ballot and Presidential reference on the Senate elections.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed real face of the opposition parties before the nation.

Talking about rigging in PK-63, Pervez Khattak said that in some polling stations there was a visible difference of seven hundred to fifteen hundred votes, besides vote difference of 50 to 100 votes in many polling stations.

He said that PTI had demanded re-election in PK-63 and cancellation of notification of the winner candidate.

The minister said that people of the province always trusted him and gave vote on the basis of performance and service.