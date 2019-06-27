UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Submits Reply To Election Commission Of Pakistan Show Cause Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:16 PM

PTI submits reply to Election Commission of Pakistan show cause notice

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Counsel Dr Babar Awan Thursday submitted reply to the show cause notice in the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding violation of election code of conduct issued by regional election commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's Counsel Dr Babar Awan Thursday submitted reply to the show cause notice in the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding violation of election code of conduct issued by regional election commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the PM Imran Khan.

Advocate Dr Babar Awan met secretary ECP, Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad, to submit reply over alleged violation of ECP's code of conduct on 19-06-2019 issued by regional election commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the PM Imran Khan, according to a statement issued by party's central media department.

It was maintained in the reply that the PM Imran Khan, being a law abiding citizen, did not violate any provision of code of conduct and he went to Ghotki to extend condolences to the family of deceased Federal cabinet member Ali Mohammad Mehr.

Babar Awan said that PTI has great respect for the electoral laws and code of conduct and the premier during his stay in Ghotki, did not participate in any political programme/meeting/rally nor he made any political statement or press talk.

He went on to add that Para 17(part-B) of the code of conduct bars the president, PM, cabinet members and members of parliament from taking part in election campaign in any manner.

Babar Awan implied that the aforementioned clause did not bar religious visit for condolence. He said that the malicious, scandalous and baseless complaint filed by the candidate was publicity driven and an attempt to make hype in the media.

"We reserve the right of filing a proper complaint for initiation of proceedings for making false and dishonest statement before the commission", he said.

Babar Awan said that the copy of the complaint along with affidavit of the complaint be provided and show cause notice issued be withdrawn being misconceived and without any legal justification.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Babar Awan Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Ghotki Family Media From Cabinet NA-205

Recent Stories

Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) redresses 180 ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to establish 55 new colleges in KP

3 minutes ago

Five DDoS Attacks Registered During Putin's 'Direc ..

5 minutes ago

Australian student Alek Sigley feared detained in ..

5 minutes ago

Accountability process to continue at all cost : P ..

5 minutes ago

European heatwave sets new June temperature record ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.