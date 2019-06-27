PTI submits reply to Election Commission of Pakistan show cause notice

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's Counsel Dr Babar Awan Thursday submitted reply to the show cause notice in the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding violation of election code of conduct issued by regional election commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the PM Imran Khan.

Advocate Dr Babar Awan met secretary ECP, Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad, to submit reply over alleged violation of ECP's code of conduct on 19-06-2019 issued by regional election commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the PM Imran Khan, according to a statement issued by party's central media department.

It was maintained in the reply that the PM Imran Khan, being a law abiding citizen, did not violate any provision of code of conduct and he went to Ghotki to extend condolences to the family of deceased Federal cabinet member Ali Mohammad Mehr.

Babar Awan said that PTI has great respect for the electoral laws and code of conduct and the premier during his stay in Ghotki, did not participate in any political programme/meeting/rally nor he made any political statement or press talk.

He went on to add that Para 17(part-B) of the code of conduct bars the president, PM, cabinet members and members of parliament from taking part in election campaign in any manner.

Babar Awan implied that the aforementioned clause did not bar religious visit for condolence. He said that the malicious, scandalous and baseless complaint filed by the candidate was publicity driven and an attempt to make hype in the media.

"We reserve the right of filing a proper complaint for initiation of proceedings for making false and dishonest statement before the commission", he said.

Babar Awan said that the copy of the complaint along with affidavit of the complaint be provided and show cause notice issued be withdrawn being misconceived and without any legal justification.